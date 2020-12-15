Multiple People Injured After Driver Speeds Through Black Lives Matter Protest In New York

A vehicle drove into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement detentions on Friday, the New York Post reported.

The female driver stopped the car before driving into the crowd “tossing people into the air,” according to witnesses and police, the Post reported. Six people were injured but no one sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“A car just ran through a group of protesters, tossing people into the air,” witness Mark Apolloa said, the Post reported. One protester rolled onto the hood of the vehicle and hit the windshield before falling to the ground.

“I saw individuals that were hit with the car flying up and over it. The windshield is totally cracked,” Apolloa added, the Post reported.

Reports Of Two Females In A Vehicle Plowing Through A Group Of Protesters In #NewYork #NYC Source: https://t.co/lvpmVwBcxP pic.twitter.com/ckLVo4M0Y4 — V̸̢̙̙͒̈̑̀͛̍͝engeance (@TheVengeance17) December 11, 2020

The driver said she drove forward because protesters surrounded her car and started banging on it, the Post reported. She was stopped by police about a block away from the incident, and two people who ran after her were detained.

The woman was held for questioning at the 13th Precinct, the Post reported.

The protesters were marching for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees who are participating in a hunger strike against the conditions at the Bergen County Jail, the Post reported.