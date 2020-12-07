Multiple Illegal Immigrants With Previous Deportations And Serious Crime Convictions Found In Texas By CBP

Over 20 illegal immigrants, including some with prior deportations, criminal histories, and gang affiliations, were arrested within a 24-hour period near Laredo, Texas, officials announced Thursday.

The arrests were part of a “troubling trend” of agents detaining large groups of illegal immigrants, including finding detainees with significant criminal histories, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Over the past 10 days, three illegal immigrants with prior sexual offense convictions were apprehended, the CBP said.

“Over the past 10 days, agents in the Laredo Sector have arrested 3 aliens attempting to illegally enter the United States that have prior convictions for sexual offenses and 36 criminal aliens,” Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said, according to CBP.

#USBP Laredo Sector continue to make a large number of significant arrests within 24 hours of each other. more information at https://t.co/TpH2Ufucv8@usbpchieflrt pic.twitter.com/mg7WBQ0eJA — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) December 3, 2020

Jorge Gonzalez-Del Cid, 26, of El Salvador, was arrested with 13 other illegal immigrants by Hebbronville Sector agents on Dec. 3, according to CBP. Gonzalez-Del Cid’s records showed that he is an active member of MS-13 who has been previously deported with a prior immigration offense.

Mexican national Artemio Telles-Garcia, 32, was arrested by Laredo Sector agents along with five other illegal immigrants on Dec. 2, according to CBP. Telles-Garcia was convicted of child molestation and sentenced to 15 years probation in May 2016 in Rincon, Georgia.

Telles-Garcia failed to register as a sex offender, so his probation was revoked in February 2017, according to CBP. Records indicate he had previously been deported.

“Border security is national security, and what happens on the border directly impacts public safety at the border and throughout our country,” Hudak said, according to CBP.

Gonzalez-Del Cid and Telles-Garcia remain in CBP custody pending transfer to the U.S. Marshal Service, according to CBP.