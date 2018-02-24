Multiple Cops Refused to Enter FL School During Shooting

Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson was not the only armed deputy who had not entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to confront the shooter when Coral Springs police officers arrived.

CNN reported that three other Broward County Sheriff’s deputies were also outside the building and had not moved to enter to take on the alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz who killed 17 people on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida.

Coral Springs unnamed sources told CNN that the deputies had their pistols drawn, but were behind their vehicles outside the school.

When Coral Springs officers arrived on site, they entered the building and were later joined by new Broward County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to CNN, Coral Springs police were “stunned and upset” that the original deputies on scene did not join them inside the school. – READ MORE

