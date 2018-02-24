Security
Multiple Cops Refused to Enter FL School During Shooting
Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson was not the only armed deputy who had not entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to confront the shooter when Coral Springs police officers arrived.
CNN reported that three other Broward County Sheriff’s deputies were also outside the building and had not moved to enter to take on the alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz who killed 17 people on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida.
Coral Springs unnamed sources told CNN that the deputies had their pistols drawn, but were behind their vehicles outside the school.
When Coral Springs officers arrived on site, they entered the building and were later joined by new Broward County Sheriff’s deputies.
According to CNN, Coral Springs police were “stunned and upset” that the original deputies on scene did not join them inside the school. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
"Given the horrific events of that day emotions were running high and the sheriff and I had a heated moment the following evening."