Multimillionaire Nancy Pelosi Claims Trump Can’t Relate to Furloughed Workers Because He’s Too Rich

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accidentally caught herself in a trap of hypocrisy when she tried to attack President Donald Trump for refusing to cave on his wall negotiations to reopen the government.

After the brief meeting, Pelosi met with reporters to tell her side of the story. She came down hard on Trump for refusing to reopen the border, claiming that he cannot relate to the furloughed government workers because he comes from a wealthy family.

“In a few days, many federal workers will not be receiving their paychecks, and what that means in their lives is tragic in terms of their credit rating, paying their mortgage, paying their rent, paying their car payment, paying their children’s tuition, and the rest. The president seems to be insensitive to that. He thinks maybe they could just ask their father for more money, but they can’t.”

This was an attack from Pelosi on Trump because he not only acquired great wealth for himself, but he also came from a wealthy family.

But Pelosi herself also has great wealth and came from a successful family. According to Roll Call, Pelosi has an estimated net worth of $16 million. Pelosi's dad, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., was both a congressman and the mayor of Baltimore.