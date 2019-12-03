Multi-Millionaire Mark Ruffalo: ‘Capitalism Today Is Failing Us, Killing Us’

On Sunday, actor Mark Ruffalo, who is worth an estimated $30 million by some reports, decided to trumpet his antipathy for the capitalist system, pontificating on Twitter, “It’s time for an economic revolution. Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.”

In September, Ruffalo asserted his support for Senator Bernie Sanders and socialism, tweeting, “Democratic Socialism per @Bernie Sanders is basically the political system that works for all of us not just one percent. Healthcare for workers, education for workers, sick leave for workers, and a fair tax system.”

In November, speaking at a SAG-AFTRA gala, Ruffalo enthused: I love the Democratic brand; I think they're offering ideas and solutions and fighting for the everyday people in America, and so any one of them would be, would be a blessing to our nation. And, of course, I go way back with Bernie Sanders and I still love the guy and I still love what he's doing. I'm so proud of every single one of them; they're just leaning in and leaning forward on the line for Americans. I just love what we're doing right now.