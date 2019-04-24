Mukasey Slams CNN, Cuomo: You’re ‘Misleading a Lot of People’ with Russia Collusion Theories

In a Tuesday one-on-one interview on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” former Attorney General Michael Mukasey and host Chris Cuomo debated FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings from his almost two-year investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

The former attorney general under President George W. Bush called out Cuomo and CNN for “misleading a lot of people” with their collusion theories without full knowledge of the report.

Mukasey asserted that President Donald Trump was “being investigated for a crime that didn’t happen and that he certainly didn’t commit.”

“Who says it didn’t happen?” Cuomo asked. “Russian interference happened.”

"Russian interference happened for sure, but cooperation and conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russians did not happen," Mukasey corrected.