‘Muhammed’ Is Third Most Popular Baby Name in Austria in 2017

Europe’s growing Muslim population is revealing itself in surprising ways, with “Muhammed” coming in third place in most popular male baby names in Austria for 2017.

The Austrian daily Kronen Zeitung announced the statistics on 2017 male baby names Friday, with “Muhammed” moving up into third place, just behind the traditional boys’ names of “Alexander” and “Maximilian.”

For statistical purposes, the different spellings of the same name were grouped together, so Muhamed, Muhammet, Mohamad, Muhammad and Muhammad were all considered the same name, as were Elias, Elijah and Eliyas.

For girls’ names, Sophia, Sara and Anna are the most popular, according to statistics released by the evaluation of Municipal Department 23.

The most common baby names are an indicator of cultural change, the newspaper explained. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *