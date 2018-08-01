Mueller’s Star Witness Against Manafort Vanishes; Judge Snaps After Feds Admit They Want to Hide Rick Gates During Trial

In a shocking admission Wednesday morning, federal prosecutors said Rick Gates may not testify in the trial of his former business partner Paul Manafort.

Mr. Gates, who oversaw some of the financial dealings of Mr. Manafort’s consulting business, was expected to be a key witness for the government.

But prosecutor Uso Asonye said jurors may not hear from Mr. Gates after all.

“He may testify, he may not,” Mr. Asonye told Judge T.S. Ellis III.

The revelation sent journalists and others out of the courtroom to report the disclosure.

“That’s news to me and about 25 others who scurried out of here like rats on a sinking ship,” Judge Ellis shot back.

Mr. Asonye attempted to backtrack, telling Judge Ellis that the evidence presented will determine if Mr. Gates‘ testifies.

That drew a sharp rebuke from Judge Ellis.

On Tuesday, Mr. Manafort’s attorneys accused Mr. Gates of being the mastermind behind the crimes lodged against their client. READ MORE:

