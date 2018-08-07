Mueller’s ‘Star’ Witness Against Manafort admits extramarital affair & embezzlement as defense tears into ‘secret life’

Rick Gates, the star witness in the federal case against ex-Trump campaign adviser Paul Manafort, on Tuesday acknowledged having an extramarital relationship in London while working for Manafort as the defense accused him of leading a “secret” and “second” life.

For the last two days in court, Gates has testified that he and Manafort committed bank and tax fraud together.

But during cross-examination on Tuesday, the defense painted Gates as living a “secret life” in London and accused him of embezzling money from Manafort’s foreign accounts at center of the trial to indulge in an extramarital affair in the United Kingdom.“I’ve acknowledged there was a period where I had another relationship,” said Gates, who is married.

In an aggressive cross-examination on Tuesday, Manafort’s lead attorney, Kevin Downing, said to Gates: “You stole from Mr. Manafort.”

Downing accused Gates of lying on expense reports to make trips to London and around Europe. READ MORE:

