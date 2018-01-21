Mueller’s Russia probe continues despite government shutdown

Funding for special counsel is from a ‘permanent indefinite appropriation’ says DOJ

Special counsel Robert Mueller will continue investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and alleged collusion between President Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin despite the current government shutdown, Justice Department officials have confirmed.

The shutdown impacts all “non-essential” personnel, closes national parks and monuments and keeps thousands of government workers — both in Washington and across the country — at home.

The Special Counsel’s Office — however — “is funded with a permanent indefinite appropriation, which is not dependent upon an enacted appropriation,” Justice Department spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle told The Washington Times in an email. – READ MORE

Constitutional attorney and radio host Mark Levin sounded off on the “crap” dossier that alleged collusion between President Trump and the Russians.

Levin said the “praetorian guard media” is purposefully ignoring the alleged politicization of the Justice Department and mishandling of classified information by Hillary Clinton.

“The biggest scandal of our lifetimes is staring at us in the face,” Levin said, slamming the Justice Department for focusing on what he considered a fruitless probe into President Trump. – READ MORE

Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump’s former chief strategist and former executive chairman of Breitbart News, was subpoenaed last week by special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before a grand jury in its Russia probe, according to the New York Times.

The move is reportedly the first time Mueller has used a grand jury subpoena to seek information from a member of Trump’s “inner circle.”

The subpoena could be a negotiating tactic, the Times wrote. Mueller is “likely” to allow Bannon to forgo the grand jury appearance if he agrees, instead, to be questioned by investigators in a less formal setting, according to a person directly familiar with the matter, who told the Times about the subpoena.

It is not clear why Mueller issued a subpoena instead of a request for an interview as with a dozen other administration officials who have been interviewed. One theory is that it could give Bannon some cover for testifying to the special counsel because he had no choice. – READ MORE

Only 1 percent of Americans who voted for President Trump say they back former Breitbart News head Stephen Bannon in his recent feud with Trump, according to a new HuffPost/YouGov poll.

About 66 percent of the voters said they backed Trump over Bannon.

Twenty-one percent said they didn’t agree with either man, and 12 percent said they were unsure of who they supported.

The poll found that Trump supporters’ favorability of Bannon has dropped significantly. Only about 13 percent of the voters said they viewed him favorably, down from 38 percent in August when Bannon left the White House.

His unfavorability numbers have also risen to about 66 percent, up from 26 percent in August.

The poll comes after Trump attacked Bannon over comments he made in Michael Wolff’s controversial new book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” – READ MORE

This week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open parodied MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” mocking the relationship between hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski.

In the skit, Scarborough, played by Alex Moffat, and Brzezinski, played by Kate McKinnon, discussed President Donald Trump’s reported “shithole” remarks and Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” – READ MORE