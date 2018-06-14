Mueller’s public image sinks to all-time low in new poll

Thirty-six percent of voters now view special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation in a negative light, according to a Politico–Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

That’s a significant rise from the 23 percent who viewed Mueller’s probe negatively in July 2017 and suggests the criticism by the Trump administration and its allies in Congress and the media is eroding public support for the investigation.

More than half of Republican voters — 53 percent — say they view the special counsel unfavorably. That represents a 26-point increase from when the poll first started asking voters about their perceptions of Mueller in July 2017.

The number of Democrats who view Mueller unfavorably has also increased to 24 percent, while 33 percent of independent voters have a negative view of the special counsel.

The Politico–Morning Consult poll found that 40 percent of voters believe that Mueller’s probe has been handled unfairly — a 6-point increase from February.

Thirty-eight percent say the investigation is being conducted in a fair manner, according to the survey. – READ MORE

