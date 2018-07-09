Mueller’s ‘Pit Bull’ Arranged Meeting With Reporters To Discuss Manafort Investigation

Justice Department documents released on Friday confirm that the DOJ attorney known as Robert Mueller’s “pit bull” arranged a meeting with journalists in April 2017 to discuss an investigation into Paul Manafort.

The documents show that Andrew Weissmann arranged a meeting with DOJ and FBI officials and four Associated Press reporters on April 11, 2017, just over a month before Mueller was appointed special counsel.

Manafort’s lawyers obtained the documents on June 29 and revealed them in a briefing filed in federal court in Virginia. The attorneys are pushing for a hearing into what they say are possible leaks of secret grand jury information, false information and potentially classified materials from the meeting.

“The meeting raises serious concerns about whether a violation of grand jury secrecy occurred,” a lawyer for Manafort, Kevin Downing, wrote in a motion requesting a hearing. “Based on the FBI’s own notes of the meeting, it is beyond question that a hearing is warranted.”

Manafort’s attorneys have for months questioned whether Weissmann, the number two official on the Mueller team, leaked information about Manafort to The AP. At the time of the meeting, Weissmann served as chief of the Justice Department’s criminal fraud section. – READ MORE

President Trump claimed Saturday that public opinion has “turned strongly against” special counsel Robert Mueller and his probe into Russian efforts to meddle in the 2016 election.

Trump tweeted that the public has turned against the “Rigged Witch Hunt” because they understand “that there was no Collusion with Russia.”

Public opinion has turned strongly against the Rigged Witch Hunt and the “Special” Counsel because the public understands that there was no Collusion with Russia (so ridiculous), that the two FBI lovers were a fraud against our Nation & that the only Collusion was with the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2018

Trump’s tweet came a day after his attorney Rudy Giuliani argued in a New York Times interview that public opinion over Mueller’s probe is moving toward Trump “big time.”

“Nobody is going to consider impeachment if public opinion has concluded this is an unfair investigation, and that’s why public opinion is so important,” Giuliani told the newspaper. – READ MORE

