Mueller’s Investigation Is Costing YOU $17 Million

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has racked up over $17 million in expenditures according to figures released by the Justice Department on Thursday.

ABC News reported that from May 17, 2017, when the special counsel was appointed, to March 31, 2018, the total spent was $16,742,319.

During the six month period from Oct. 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, Mueller’s team spent $4,506,624 on direct expenditures, and the DOJ reported an additional $5,467,000 in spending in support of the investigation.

A.P. has just reported that the Russian Hoax Investigation has now cost our government over $17 million, and going up fast. No Collusion, except by the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

Trump has been adamant throughout the investigation that his campaign did not collude with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign and has characterized Mueller’s efforts as a “witch hunt.” – READ MORE

