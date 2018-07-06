Mueller Tries to Break Manafort; Has Him Locked Away in Solitary 23 Hours a Day

Newly released court documents explain that President Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort is being kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day ahead of his July 25 trial, citing that his safety cannot be guaranteed otherwise while in prison.

Manafort’s bail was revoked by a judge, and his legal team is currently appealing that decision arguing that being imprisoned in such a manner at a facility two hours away from his legal team is hampering his ability to defend himself. Manafort has been indicted on charges including money laundering and bank fraud.

The defense’s response to Manafort’s appeal stated that, during his previous pretrial release period, the former campaign manager attempted to obstruct justice. It also argues that Manafort did nothing to prove there was an error in the judgement.

The latest filing explains that Manafort “is locked in his cell for at least 23 hours per day (excluding visits from his attorneys), at a facility approximately two hours from his legal team.”

This is ridiculous. Obviously, Mueller is trying to break Manafort to flip on Trump.

