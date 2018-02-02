Mueller team seeks delay in Flynn sentencing

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team has postponed the sentencing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn due to the “status” of the investigation, raising questions as to what the development means for the direction of the Russia probe.

A one-page “Joint Status Report” filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington gave notice that they would file another such report within 90 days.

“Due to the status of the Special Counsel’s investigation, the parties do not believe that this matter is ready to be scheduled for a sentencing hearing at this time,” the document, signed by Mueller and Flynn attorneys Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony, said.

“The parties shall file a joint status report by no later than May 1, 2018, stating whether the matter should be scheduled for sentencing or whether a deadline should be set for filing another joint status report,” said a related order signed by Judge Emmet G. Sullivan. – READ MORE

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s failure to supervise special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election led to the nation’s “most unusual special counsel investigation,” a former federal prosecutor said Thursday.

Andrew McCarthy, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan, said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” Thursday morning that Rosenstein has given Mueller “carte blanche” to investigate any matter he wishes. He said the special counsel should be subject to the same oversight as other prosecutors.

McCarthy drew on his experience prosecuting high-profile terrorism cases, including Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman — better known as the “blind sheikh” — in connection with the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993.

“The Justice Department is supposed to supervise all prosecutors, even, you know, the experienced ones like Mueller,” he said. “I tell people, before I was allowed to indict the blind sheikh in the mid-1990s, I had to have a three-day trial in the Justice Department to explain to them why we had a case. And I had to, you know, answer every single question and knock down every single criticism before they let us indict him.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump came under criticism after a report alleged he tried to remove special counsel Robert Mueller in June 2017. But according to former special prosecutor Kenneth Starr, the president has every right to fire Mueller if he so desires.

Starr, who investigated former President Bill Clinton during the 1990s, indicated during a Monday appearance on Fox News that under the U.S. Constitution, Trump has control over executive branch personnel decisions.

Since Mueller — the man in charge of investigating alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 election — technically works for the Department of Justice, which is part of the executive branch, Trump has the power to fire him.

“The president has very broad powers. Article II of the Constitution of the United States vests the executive power in the president,” Starr said, as reported by The Daily Caller. “We’ve elected the president, and he has all this power.”

Trump is “at liberty” to decide he wants Mueller out, Starr added, even if he thinks Mueller is simply “not doing a good job” or if his investigation is “interfering” with the “conduct” of Trump’s presidency. – READ MORE