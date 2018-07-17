Mueller seeks immunity and secrecy for five witnesses against Manafort; Is Special Counsel Protecting the Podesta brothers?

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is asking a federal judge to grant immunity to five witnesses who may be called to testify at the upcoming trial of Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, on charges of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Mueller’s prosecutors did not identify the potential witnesses publicly, but said they had indicated they would invoke their Fifth Amendment rights unless they were given immunity.

“The five individuals identified in the motions at issue are third parties who have not been charged in this matter, and who have not been identified publicly with the case,” prosecutors wrote. “Disclosing the motions would reveal those individuals’ involvement in the investigation and the trial, thereby creating the risk of their undue harassment. Such concern potentially would be heightened by the additional revelation that they have invoked their privilege against self-incrimination and may be granted immunity from the use against them of any compelled testimony.”

That description seems to fit the profiles of John Podesta and brother Tony, two of the patron saints in the Democratic party who have been linked to the Manafort case yet never charged. Uncanny. Wouldn’t it be just like Mueller — and his team of partisan Democratic lawyers — to make sure they couldn’t be prosecuted? Absolutely.

It’s unclear who the witnesses may be, but various individuals familiar with Manafort’s finances and his spending habits on oriental rugs, pricey suits and home renovations are expected to be among those called by the prosecution.

The witnesses’ identities and their immunity arrangements will become public if they are called, but the prosecutors’ new motion, filed Tuesday, asked U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III to keep the details under wraps in case some or all of the individuals are not called.

Mueller, you usually want your witnesses lined up BEFORE you indict. Not beg the trial judge for use immunity once you already jailed the suspect. Use immunity means witness can say anything and not be charged

"Yeah, I helped Manafort steal $20M"

"Thanks, No further questions." — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) July 17, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1