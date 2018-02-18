Mueller Has Reportedly Not Concluded His Investigation Into Trump/Russia Collusion

Following the bombshell announcement that 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities have been indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for meddling in the 2016 presidential election, it was reported that Mueller isn’t done looking at potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

According to Bloomberg, Mueller and his investigative team “haven’t concluded their investigation into whether President Donald Trump or any of his associates helped Russia interfere in the 2016 election.”

Bloomberg’s source also noted that the recent indictments involving the Russian individuals and the notorious “troll farm” should only be seen as a “limited slice of a comprehensive investigation.” The Mueller investigation is expected to go on for months and also includes a probe into possible obstruction of justice. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *