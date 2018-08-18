    True Pundit

    Mueller recommends Papadopoulos be sentenced to up to 6 months in prison

    Special counsel Robert Mueller has recommended that former Trump campaign staffer George Papadopoulos be sentenced to zero to six months in prison and face a fine of $9,500.

    Mueller stated in a court filing Friday that those penalties “are warranted and appropriate” for Papadopoulos’s conduct in lying to federal investigators.

    Mueller wrote in the filing that Papadopoulos chose to lie to federal investigators during a voluntary interview and that he “was expressly warned that it is a crime to lie to federal investigators.”

    “The defendant knew the questions he was asked by the FBI were important, and he knew his answers were false at the time he gave them. His lies negatively affected the FBI’s Russia investigation, and prevented the FBI from effectively identifying and confronting witnesses in a timely fashion,” the court document states.READ  MORE

    After Nearly Two Hours Of Instructions By Judge Ellis, The Jury Began To Deliberate Thursday Morning In The Tax Evasion And Bank Fraud Case Against Paul Manafort.

    The jury is comprised of 6 men and 6 women and it is unclear how long it will take for the jury to vote.

    Judge Ellis told the jury to take as much or as little time as they need, but there are a lot of exhibits so they’ve asked and gotten OK to use a bigger room, reported Josh Gerstein of Politico.

    Jurors want clarification on ‘reasonable doubt.’

    Deliberations will resume tomorrow.

    Via legal reporter for Politico Josh Gerstein: Jury in Manafort case sends note asking for legal definitions on filing requirements for overseas accounts, also for clarification on ‘reasonable doubt.’ Suggests jurors may not view case as a slam dunk.- READ MORE

