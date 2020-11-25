Mueller Prosecutor Calls on Biden’s Justice Department To Investigate Trump

With President-elect Joe Biden set to step into the White House on Jan. 20, 2021, some Democrats say the Department of Justice must launch an investigation of President Donald Trump after the inauguration.

Andrew Weissman, one of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors, penned an op-ed published in The New York Times on Tuesday to address the question of whether Trump should be prosecuted once he leaves office.

He noted that an investigation or criminal prosecution of Trump would “further divide the country and stoke claims that the Justice Department was merely exacting revenge” and would be a “spectacle.”

Still, he said, “As painful and hard as it may be for the country, I believe the next attorney general should investigate Mr. Trump and, if warranted, prosecute him for potential federal crimes.”

He noted that the country has gone through two presidential election cycles where “large crowds” called for the “nominee of the opposing party” to be prosecuted.

“But that is not sufficient reason to let Mr. Trump off the hook,” he said, adding, “Mr. Trump’s criminal exposure is clear.” Specifically, he said the Mueller team “amassed ample evidence to support a charge that Mr. Trump obstructed justice. That view is widely shared.” – READ MORE

