MUELLER PANICS: Manafort Trial in Virginia Pushed to July 24 With No Explanation
The bank and tax fraud trial of Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman of President Donald Trump, was delayed by two weeks to July 24 in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.
The judge didn’t explain why.
Manafort has been pushing back against Mueller for weeks, challenging his authority to bring the case since it predates Trump’s presidential campaign, in some instances by decades.
U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III issued an order that delayed the trial, which is expected to last about a month. Manafort, a political consultant, faces a separate September trial in Washington on charges of money laundering and failing to register as a foreign agent of Ukraine. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.
