Mueller Investigated ‘10 Episodes’ Of Potential Trump Obstruction, Media Predictably Claim Cover Up

During his Thursday morning press conference, Attorney General William Barr disclosed that Special Counsel Robert Mueller looked into “10 episodes” of potential obstruction by President Donald Trump.

“The president took no action that in fact deprived the special counsel of the documents and witnesses necessary to complete the investigation,” Barr said.

Remember that there “10 episodes” of potential collusion. Mueller appears to have been thorough in his investigation. Democrats and their media counterparts have been screaming “obstruction!” since it became clear no one was getting indicted for collusion, the main issue of the investigation. If Mueller hadn’t looked into every stupid claim (like journalists claiming a tweet from Trump amounted to obstruction), his report could be seen as valid.

This didn’t stop every major media outlet from running with the “10 episodes” of potential obstruction narrative. And because there were so many, that must mean Trump actually obstructed an investigation into a crime that didn’t exist.

MSNBC, Politico, Bloomberg, The Guardian, The Washington Post, and others all wrote headlines about the investigation into obstruction, with many making sure readers know that it was Attorney General William Barr who made the determination not to indict.