Mueller indictment appears to make reference to Roger Stone

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of Russian military officers in the 2016 hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) appears to make reference to former informal Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone.

The longtime GOP strategist acknowledged to CNN that messages included in the latest indictments match ones that he previously released relating to the hacker Guccifer 2.0, but he denied that he is the person referred to in the indictment “because I wasn’t in regular contact with members of the Trump campaign.”

Stone told The Hill in a text that his “24 word exchange with someone on Twitter claiming to be Guccifer 2.0 is benign based on its content context and timing,” adding that he said the same during his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee last year.

“This exchange is entirely public and provides no evidence of collaboration or collusion with Guccifer 2.0 or anyone else in the alleged hacking of the DNC emails, as well as taking place many weeks after the events described in today’s indictment,” he continued.

The indictment released Friday refers to “a person who was in regular contact with senior members of the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump” who was contacted by the Russian officers under the guise of the hacker Guccifer 2.0.

The document cites messages where Guccifer 2.0 wrote to the individual “please tell me if i can help u anyhow . . . it would be a great pleasure to me” and “what do u think of the info on the turnout model for the democrats entire presidential campaign.”

The individual replied to the last message, “Pretty standard.”

Those messages match up with Twitter direct messages exchanged between Stone and Guccifer 2.0. Stone last year posted screenshots of the messages. – READ MORE

The Washington Post‘s Christopher Ingraham is the latest reporter to tweet erroneous information about President Donald Trump, only to provide a (much less viral) clarification after a fact check spoiled his fantasy of “out in the open” Russian collusion.

July 27, 2016, Trump: "Russia, if you're listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing."

Indictment: That evening, Russian operatives targeted Clinton campaign emails "for the first time." pic.twitter.com/fanyaAxwfJ — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) July 13, 2018

For the Washington Post reporter, this portion of special counsel Mueller’s latest indictment suggested the smoking gun proving collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was “out in the open the whole time.” “I don’t know how you can be Mitch McConnell or Paul Ryan and be okay with this,” he added.

Less than 10 minutes after Ingraham’s faux-discovery, Vox reporter Andrew Prokop corrected Ingraham, noting the indictment actually states the alleged hackers launched spearphishing attacks against more than 30 Clinton campaign staffers on April 6, 2016. Prokop further noted Donald Trump’s joke was about Hillary Clinton’s missing emails from her personal, unsecured server used for State Department business — not those of her presidential campaign.

This tweet is incorrect/misreading. The indictment says there were efforts to hack Clinton campaign emails much earlier. https://t.co/RDdyexfM42 — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) July 13, 2018

Yet what Trump was publicly asking the Russians to find for were Clinton's deleted *personal* emails. The way this is written, including the mention of "after hours," definitely seems to suggest the 7/27 spearphishing attempt was in response to Trump. pic.twitter.com/uUgFSgAx5j — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) July 13, 2018

Important clarification as @awprokop notes: The Russians had been targeting the Clinton campaign since at least April. But after Trump's plea it looks they stepped up their spearfishing efforts and targeted certain accounts for the first time. https://t.co/BMVRlxKml2 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) July 13, 2018

The only Clinton operative inbox that appears to have been compromised was that of campaign chairman John Podesta. The most recent Podesta emails released by Wikileaks were from March 2016. – READ MORE

