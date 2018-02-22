Politics
Mueller files new charges against Manafort and Gates
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed new charges against former Donald Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.
NEW: Special counsel Robert Mueller files new tax and bank fraud charges against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, a Manafort associate. pic.twitter.com/XrlLZt7Xt6
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2018
BREAKING: A grand jury in Virginia has returned a new indictment against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, per new filing from the special counsel’s office. Status report: https://t.co/Ho2JqXZ5co Indictment: https://t.co/lMEk8dQHvc pic.twitter.com/Y5aa8QP0x5
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) February 22, 2018
The 32-count indictment, filed in Alexandria, Virginia, includes tax and bank fraud charges.