Mueller files new charges against Manafort and Gates

Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed new charges against former Donald Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

NEW: Special counsel Robert Mueller files new tax and bank fraud charges against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, a Manafort associate. pic.twitter.com/XrlLZt7Xt6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2018

BREAKING: A grand jury in Virginia has returned a new indictment against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, per new filing from the special counsel’s office. Status report: https://t.co/Ho2JqXZ5co Indictment: https://t.co/lMEk8dQHvc pic.twitter.com/Y5aa8QP0x5 — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) February 22, 2018

The 32-count indictment, filed in Alexandria, Virginia, includes tax and bank fraud charges. – READ MORE

