True Pundit

Politics

Mueller files new charges against Manafort and Gates

Posted on by
Share:

Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed new charges against former Donald Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

The 32-count indictment, filed in Alexandria, Virginia, includes tax and bank fraud charges. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: