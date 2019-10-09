Mueller Exposed: He Reportedly Lied Under Oath About Pursuing FBI Director Job (VIDEO)

Several White House officials have told Fox News that former special counsel Robert Mueller was, in fact, pursuing the job of director of the FBI — something he previously denied under oath.

BREAKING: Fox News reports: -Mueller allegedly lied under oath when he said he was not interviewing for FBI Director -Investigation into origins into Russia probe to be released this month -DOJ investigation w/John Durham is rapidly expanding due to how much they are finding pic.twitter.com/PZDTaty0e2 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 8, 2019

Chalk it up as yet another instance of President Donald Trump’s being able to say, “I told you so.”

Trump took to social media this past July to say, “It has been reported that Robert Mueller is saying that he did not apply and interview for the job of FBI Director.”

“Hope he doesn’t say that under oath in that we have numerous witnesses to the interview, including the vice president of the United States!” the president added.

Multiple administration sources have backed up that argument — citing official government documents.