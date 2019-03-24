Mueller Attends Church Across The Street From White House After Submitting His Report

Special counsel Robert Mueller attended a church service across the street from the White House on Sunday, just two days after submitting his report to Attorney General William Barr.

Mueller and his wife, Ann, attended a Sunday morning service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, which is just across the street from the front doors to the White House. As President Donald Trump is in Florida, Mueller and his wife, who reportedly are regular attendees of the church, stopped by, just two days after Mueller submitted his completed report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.View image on Twitter

This is an amazing @AP photo today of someone who is among the most-recognizable people in the country and yet has managed to mostly avoid cameras for nearly two years



(The sign is a particularly nice touch) pic.twitter.com/vti5zDmcmO — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) March 24, 2019

Both Democrats and Republicans have called for the full report to be made public. Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said Sunday that anything related to Mueller’s probe should be released to the public.

Regardless of the report’s findings, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump on March 4.

Nadler sent the requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for Constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. The New York Democrat said Sunday the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Democrats and cable news pundits have begun to say the Mueller report is a cover up, even though it has not been released.

