Muammar Gaddafi’s Cousin To Sue Hillary Clinton For “Destroying Libya”

The political official of the Libyan National Struggle Front, Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, announced Monday he’s initiated first steps to sue former US presidential candidate and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on charges of spreading destruction and supporting terrorism in Libya.

The cousin of the late Libyan president, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, said in an exclusive interview with Russia’s Sputnik that he had assigned his legal team to sue the former U.S. Secretary of State.

Gaddaf al-Dam added that he provided the legal team with other documents not released by the U.S. State Department to prosecute Hillary Clinton on charges of spreading destruction and supporting terrorism in Libya.

No further details were released and it is not clear where the lawsuit will be filed.

Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State under U.S. President Barack Obama, when NATO intervened in the Libyan Civil War in 2011. – READ MORE

