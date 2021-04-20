MTG To Introduce Resolution To Expel Maxine Waters From Congress for Her ‘Incitement of Violence’

House Democrats stripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments, and some sought to expel her from Congress over her embrace of conspiracy theories and alleged endorsement of violence against prominent Democrats.

Now, the Georgia Congresswoman is planning to introduce a resolution to expel Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) from Congress after a video surfaced of her saying that protesters need to “stay on the street” and “get more active” if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is not found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

In series of tweets on Sunday, she wrote, “Very soon I’ll be introducing a resolution to expel from Congress for her continual incitement of violence on innocent American people. Rep Waters is a danger to our society.”

“After traveling across state lines to incite riots, her orders recorded on video last night at the Brooklyn Center, directly led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning,” she continued.

Finally, she claimed, “As a sitting United States Congresswoman threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty. This is also an abuse of power.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --