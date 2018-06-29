Politics TV
MSNBC’s Wallace asks if Democrats ready to ‘get mean and fight’ Trump agenda (VIDEO)
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace says she has yet to see Democrats get “mean” with the Trump administration.
Former President George W. Bush’s communications director told her “Deadline: White House” audience Thursday that contemporary Democrats have pulled punches prior to the retirement announcement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.
“We’ve now heard almost word-for-word the same analysis from former Republican Steve Schmidt, from former Democratic Congresswoman Donna Edwards, from our own Rachel Maddow that it is time for you guys to get mean and fight,” Mrs. Wallace asked California Rep. Eric Swalwell. “Are you ready?” – READ MORE
The Washington Times