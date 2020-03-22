MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow wants President Trump off the air

Perhaps the most prized of American constitutional rights, the birthright of every citizen, is freedom of speech and expression.

That even goes for the president. You would think that in a national crisis we all would want to hear what our national leadership is doing to deal with the crisis. You would think that some people, as some have, would put naked partisanship aside and work for America.

But MSNBC‘s Rachel Maddow said the following on Friday night: “I feel like we should innoculate (sic) ourselves against the harmful impact of these ongoing false promises and false statements by the president by recognizing that when he is talking about the coronavirus epidemic, more often than not, he is lying. Even when he’s talking about what he has done or what he will do, he is consistently lying and giving you happy talk that is stuff that the federal government isn’t actually doing. And it’s making people around the country count on the fact that the federal government is doing that stuff when they’re not.”

She went on with her mentally-damaged hallucination, “And so the sooner we come to terms with that, I think the better for all of us. If it were up to me, I would stop putting those briefings on live TV…if he keeps lying like this every day on stuff this important, all of us should stop broadcasting it.” – READ MORE

