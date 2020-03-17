MSNBC’s O’Donnell: ‘More People Are Dead And Dying In America Tonight Because Donald Trump Is President’

Last Thursday, following President Trump’s speech from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell threw any idea of a come-together moment for Americans out the window in a nasty attack on the president, snapping, “More people are dead and dying in America tonight because Donald Trump is president.”

As the Media Research Center reported, O’Donnell ranted: The most incompetent and uninformed president in history has led the federal government into the worst emergency response to a pandemic that we have ever seen in this country. One of our guests will tell us that it’s one of the worst responses by any government in the world today. More people are sick in American tonight, because Donald Trump is president.

More people are dead and dying in America tonight because Donald Trump is president. More people are losing more of their life savings and retirement accounts because Donald Trump is president as we will discuss in this hour. The president’s ten-minute speech from the Oval Office last night provoked more loss of stock market value, which is to say, retirement funds, than any other speech by any other president in history. If Donald Trump had just said nothing last night, where would we be today? – READ MORE

