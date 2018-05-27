MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace stops reading Trump tweets on air: ‘These are boldface lies’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace cut herself off mid-sentence while reading President Trump’s tweets on-air Friday, calling them “boldface lies.”

“I’m not reading anymore of this,” Wallace said with a laugh. “These are boldface lies and as his audacity and his sort of fantasies expand, I wonder what role you think the truth plays in this for any of them.”

Wallace had been reading a series of the president’s tweets in which he again attacked the FBI’s use of an informant during his campaign, suggesting the agency used a top-secret spy to monitor his team before it began its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump also accused Democrats of planting the informant in his campaign “for the sole purpose of political advantage and gain.” – READ MORE

