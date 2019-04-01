MSNBC’s Mika Defends Biden: He’s Just ‘Extremely Affectionate, Extremely Flirtatious In A Completely Safe Way’

On Monday, “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski, reacting to a former Nevada State Assemblywoman’s tale of former Vice President Joe Biden inappropriately grabbing her and kissing her on the top of the head, defended Biden’s oft-criticized actions toward women by saying he was just “extremely affectionate, extremely flirtatious in a completely safe way.”

On Morning Joe, co-host Joe Scarborough stated, “Mika, what do you think? I know you weren’t incredibly pleased by what you saw this weekend in the attacks on Joe Biden.”

Brzezinski responded, “Well, I think this is a very extensive and careful conversation that we need to have … There’s a lot of things I know about Joe Biden– I’ve known him for a long time — he is extremely affectionate, extremely flirtatious in a completely safe way. I am sure that somebody can misconstrue something he’s done. But as much as I can know what’s in anyone’s heart, I don’t think there is bad intent on his part at all. I read the account, and I was like, (laughing) ‘Yeah, that’s Joe Biden,’ but never thought for a second he meant anything from it except to be nice, to be kind.”

Scarborough, seemingly implying that inappropriate behavior done publicly was somehow different from that being done privately, added, “We’ve seen it, Mika, on television, again, she’s describing a lot; we’ve had clips of him and late-night comics have had clips of him; he is always been very expressive and he’s always been very expressive in public. It’s not like he’s hiding anything.” – READ MORE