MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski to Women Joe Biden Touched: Get Over It! (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday went ballistic, blasting ABC’s Robin Roberts for daring to ask Joe Biden about his unwanted touching. After playing a clip of the Good Morning America interview, the Morning Joeco-host raged, “The amount of time that was spent on Biden’s hugs — This is a guy who has hugged five to ten million people and they love the fact that he’s touchy and huggy and they run to him. And five women are uncomfortable with the way they hugged him.”

Brzezinski engaged in what would be called mansplaining, if someone else said it. Addressing Lucy Floresand other women who had uncomfortable moments with Biden, she lectured: “One of them says she smelled his hair, I can promise you, I know Joe Biden. He went up behind her and took a deep breath because he was about to go on stage. I want to explain that because there was a woman who accused him of smelling her hair. He’s not interested in your hair!”

Brzezinski then theatrically declared she wouldn’t discuss the matter anymore: “This, once again, is completely ridiculous and the rest of America thinks it’s ridiculous, I’m done. You guys can continue to talk about this, I won’t. I refuse to give it any more time. So, take it away.” – READ MORE