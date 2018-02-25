MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Makes The Dumbest Case Against Armed Guards EVER

On Thursday evening, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell made a unique argument against the idea of armed guards or teachers in schools being able to take down mass shooters. Here was his genius argument:

Lawrence: A bullet fired from an AR-15 travels 3x faster than one from a handgun. And yet the president and the NRA think giving teachers guns will stop a school shooter https://t.co/heze69kRDU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2018

Let's say a rifle fires at 3,900 ft/s, and a handgun fires at 1,300 ft/s. Let's say the two shooters are 100 ft apart. That means the difference between the bullets reaching their intended targets is approximately five hundredths of a second. So, presumably, O'Donnell's argument is that it is entirely impossible for a guard to fire at the mass shooter .05 seconds in advance of the mass shooter, because AR-15s make you omniscient and omnipotent.