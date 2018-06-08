MSNBC’s Joy Reid threatened colleague with violence, was homophobic during her radio days, ex-bosses say

But now, Reid faces fresh questions over her conduct during her brief but “toxic” time as a co-host and producer of “Wake Up South Florida” on radio station WTPS 1080 AM between 2006 and 2007.

Andre Eggelletion, former lead host of the morning show with Reid, recently spoke out about her for the first time in more than a decade, saying Reid created “the most toxic work environment I’ve ever experienced” and threatened him with violence.

“It was a very unhealthy work environment because of her attitude. She attacked me on a constant basis while I was there. I was even once threatened with physical violence during a break with her,” he revealed to Fox News.

The incident was corroborated by Lee Michaels, then-national program director for Syndication One, a network of radio stations of Urban One (Radio One back then) that owned WTPS.

“It absolutely happened — 100 percent,” he told Fox News, noting that he had to put in a lot of effort to convince Eggelletion not to quit over Reid’s conduct.

Tamara Grant, who co-hosted the show with Reid in 2006, said Reid “was nothing but professional and knowledgeable and was excellent in doing her job” and denied any allegations of abuse or other inappropriate behavior. She didn’t recall Reid “saying, writing or doing anything homophobic or derogatory towards any group.”- READ MORE

