MSNBC’s Joy Reid says Trump is using tanks at 4th of July celebration as a ‘threat’ to Americans (VIDEO)

MSNBC sounds the alarms on President Trump on a constant basis, but one host insisted on Tuesday that he is using the upcoming Fourth of July celebration as a “threat” to Americans who oppose him.

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump intends July 4th celebrations in DC to be a threat to Americans and says he aspires to be like Kim Jong-Un https://t.co/bQrYcu25Pf pic.twitter.com/y8YvTOEOHc — Jeff Cimmino (@jeffcimmino) July 2, 2019

The president has longed talked about showing off America’s military capabilities in celebration of Independence Day, and now his vision is coming to fruition as tanks arrive in Washington D.C. ahead of Thursday’s festivities.

Appearing on "Deadline: White House," however, MSNBC's Joy Reid offered a grave warning during a panel discussion, beginning by claiming Trump aspires to be a "mini" North Korean leader Kim Jong Un or Russian President Vladimir Putin. She then invoked France's Bastille Day celebration that the president had previously praised.