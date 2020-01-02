MSNBC’s Joy Reid Celebrates: ‘Trump’s Benghazi Unfolds In Iraq’

While the embassy attack in Baghdad, Iraq, was unfolding on Tuesday, MSNBC host Joy Reid prematurely celebrated President Donald Trump having his own “Benghazi” — thereby referencing an Obama administration scandal that resulted in four dead Americans, including former U.S. Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens.

Reid, a fierce Trump critic, took a shot at the president for commenting Tuesday that the American people should “read the transcripts,” referring to a July call with his Ukrainian counterpart, which is the premise for Democrats’ current partisan impeachment effort.

“As Trump’s Benghazi unfolds in Iraq…” the MSNBC host posted to Twitter.

Reid also promoted a statement from the anti-Trump group VoteVets, which called the president a “scared, insecure, fragile, petty, small” man and blamed the embassy attack on Trump for reneging upon the controversial Iran nuclear deal. – READ MORE

