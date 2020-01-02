MSNBC’s Joy Reid Celebrates: ‘Trump’s Benghazi Unfolds In Iraq’

While the embassy attack in Baghdad, Iraq, was unfolding on Tuesday, MSNBC host Joy Reid prematurely celebrated President Donald Trump having his own “Benghazi” — thereby referencing an Obama administration scandal that resulted in four dead Americans, including former U.S. Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens.

Reid, a fierce Trump critic, took a shot at the president for commenting Tuesday that the American people should “read the transcripts,” referring to a July call with his Ukrainian counterpart, which is the premise for Democrats’ current partisan impeachment effort.

As Trump’s Benghazi unfolds in Iraq… https://t.co/X8FsJpt6Au — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 31, 2019

“As Trump’s Benghazi unfolds in Iraq…” the MSNBC host posted to Twitter.

Reid also promoted a statement from the anti-Trump group VoteVets, which called the president a “scared, insecure, fragile, petty, small” man and blamed the embassy attack on Trump for reneging upon the controversial Iran nuclear deal. – READ MORE