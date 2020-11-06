MSNBC’s Joy Reid Calls Clarence Thomas ‘Uncle Clarence’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Joy Reid used a racial slur Wednesday against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, calling him “Uncle Clarence.”

“If somehow manage to stumble into the Supreme Court, do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett and those guys to actually follow the letter of the law? No,” she said. “It is a completely politicized Supreme Court that you can’t just trust that they’re going to do the right thing.”

The “Uncle Tom” slur derives from the novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin and is a derogatory term for an African-American man viewed as overly deferential to whites. The staunchly liberal Reid has also referred to “Uncle Clarence” in a pair of recent tweets.- READ MORE

