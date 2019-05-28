MSNBC’s Jason Johnson: Trump Team ‘Basically’ Says ‘I Hate Black People’

Appearing as a panel member on Sunday’s AM Joy, liberal MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson spewed vitriol at several Donald Trump administration members as he called for the President’s impeachment, declared that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had essentially been pushed to say “I hate black people,” and that HUD Secetary Ben Carson was exposed to be a “sexist fool.”

JOHNSON: Who I think won the week, not only got Ben Carson but also Mnuchin. And that is (Congresswoman) Ayanna Presley, basically took out two of the most incompetent — the only other person that she didn’t take out this week was Betsy DeVos who I think is the third of the Three Amigos of incompetence in this administration.

Reacting to news that the new Harriet Tubman $20 bill will not be printed within the next couple of years, Johnson continued: