MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Asks His Viewers “Second Term Or Prison Term” For Trump

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews has a show on the network called “Hardball.” It used to be an ok show years ago, but since the swing to the far-left, it’s become unbearable ever since.

On Wednesday, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller appeared on Capitol Hill for two hearings at the request of Democrats and gave a “stunning” performance. His stuttering, hesitation, pausing, and incoherence was a sight to see.

I don't know what hearings Matthews was watching, but he seemed to infer that Pres. Trump could face criminal prosecution and even be convicted and sentenced to a prison term.