MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Asks His Viewers “Second Term Or Prison Term” For Trump

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews has a show on the network called “Hardball.” It used to be an ok show years ago, but since the swing to the far-left, it’s become unbearable ever since.
On Wednesday, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller appeared on Capitol Hill for two hearings at the request of Democrats and gave a “stunning” performance. His stuttering, hesitation, pausing, and incoherence was a sight to see.
I don't know what hearings Matthews was watching, but he seemed to infer that Pres. Trump could face criminal prosecution and even be convicted and sentenced to a prison term.
Matthews: “That’s the message from today’s testimony by special counsel Robert Mueller,” he continued after the opening credits. “A second term for Trump or a prison term for Trump? Trump was not exonerated in the investigation by Mueller and stands vulnerable to indictment the second he leaves office.
In a dramatic double feature today, Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, laying bare the evidence his prosecutors uncovered in their two-year investigation. And despite his reluctance to testify, Mueller offered a stark, often emphatic summary of his findings.
He pierced a gaping hole in the President’s most misleading defense: Trump’s false claim that the Mueller report exonerated him.” – read more