MSNBC’s Chris Hayes unleashes on conservatives over alleged ‘simple truth’ about Electoral College

MSNBC host Chris Hayes lashed out at conservatives Saturday after he was sharply criticized over his recent commentary about the Electoral College.

Hayes claimed that modern conservatism is a “deeply paranoid and pessimistic” movement that is “retreating behind counter-majoritarian institutions.” He said modern conservatives desire to “uphold minority rule.”

These days, conservatism is a movement deeply paranoid and pessimistic about its own appeal, increasingly retreating behind counter-majoritarian institutions: the senate, the courts, the electoral college. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 1, 2019

And so they are increasingly focused, as a matter of tactical and tribal fidelity, on ways to uphold minority rule. It’s a sad place for a movement to be. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 1, 2019

On his MSNBC show Friday, Hayes attempted to make the case that the Electoral College — the system established by the Founding Fathers to elect the president — is undemocratic. – READ MORE