MSNBC’s Chris Hayes unleashes on conservatives over alleged ‘simple truth’ about Electoral College

MSNBC host Chris Hayes lashed out at conservatives Saturday after he was sharply criticized over his recent commentary about the Electoral College.

Hayes claimed that modern conservatism is a “deeply paranoid and pessimistic” movement that is “retreating behind counter-majoritarian institutions.” He said modern conservatives desire to “uphold minority rule.”

On his MSNBC show Friday, Hayes attempted to make the case that the Electoral College — the system established by the Founding Fathers to elect the president — is undemocratic. – READ MORE

