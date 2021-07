“Well, we are thankful to you and to Commissioner Contee and what the police are doing, and we know how safe and wonderful our city is,” Mitchell said, adding, “This is just a shocking way that it was displayed for the whole country to see in a place that has been improving in safety. But we do have over 100 homicides here already this year and it is really of concern.”

“Absolutely,” Bowser said.

The shooting outside Nationals Park drew extensive media attention as it occurred during a game between the hometown Nationals and San Diego Padres. Gunfire exchanged between two cars by the ballpark wounded at least three people and caused a brief panic inside that suspended the game until Sunday. It’s also generated renewed attention on the violence gripping American cities in 2021, including D.C., which surpassed 100 homicides by July 10 for the first time since 2003. – READ MORE

