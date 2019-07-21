MSNBC Unhinged: ‘Nazi’ Trump Supporters Engage in ‘Ethnic Cleansing Politically’ (VIDEO)

If there was an award for most Trump-deranged pundit on cable television, Donny Deutsch would be the frontrunner. In the wake of the President’s attacks on the so-called “squad” and the “send her back” chants at Trump’s rally in Greenville, North Carolina in reference to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Deutsch has completely melted down, decrying on Colbert’s The Late Show Tuesday night that we are living in the “most frightening time this country has ever faced.”

On Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Deutsch delivered an unhinged rant that would make Nicholas Cage proud. He claimed that the parallels between Trump’s America and Nazi Germany are “stunning” and that voting for Trump is equivalent to “watching on the subway five white nationalists berate an African-American woman saying, ‘Go back to where you came from,’ and then you hid and you put your head down” – READ M0RE