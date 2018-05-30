MSNBC Slammed For Bringing Joy Reid on Air to Talk About Roseanne’s Controversial Tweet

During the interview — conducted prior to the announcement by ABC that is was cancelling Barr’s sitcom in light of her comment — Mitchell almost certainly made Reid squirm when she asked, “What do you have to do on social media to get fired from a top-rated show on American broadcast television?”

Reid dutifully answered the question, saying Barr’s comment about Jarrett’s appearance was proof that the message was racist. “I’m not surprised,” Reid said. “This is the kind of humor that Roseanne does.”

It wasn’t that long ago that Reid stirred up a controversy of her own because of things she wrote on social media. A Twitter user uncovered blog posts and other tweets authored by Reid more than a decade ago that slammed gay marriage, accused people of being gay who had not come out as such, made suggestions that certain politicians had engaged in homosexual acts with each other, and other homophobic remarks.

“What the hell does someone have to do to get fired from a network these days? To help me answer this question I’m bringing in Joy Reid & Brian Williams,” Fox News contributor Stephen Miller joked, referring to two MSNBC hosts who have been accused of bending the truth about themselves.

Joy Reid: Roseanne should be fired for her social media posts Also Joy Reid: I honestly do not believe I wrote those hateful social media posts people found on my blog… — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 29, 2018

Looks like the only network Roseanne could work at now is MSNBC, they've had a host accused of racist posts, anti-gay posts, and anti-muslim posts and don't cancel their show, if they apologize: https://t.co/mtFU3DCt82 #Roseanne — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) May 29, 2018

Others noted that Reid called for Barr to be fired for her posts, even though MSNBC never disciplined Reid for her homophobic comments, let alone the seemingly false hacking claim. – READ MORE

