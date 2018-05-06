MSNBC SHOCK: Predicts Trump ‘Landslide’ Due to 3.9% Unemployment, N. Korea (VIDEO)

The unemployment rate dropped below 4 percent for the first time since 2000, prompting analysts to call it a “wow” number. It also provoked a surprising election analysis from MSNBC Morning Joecontributor Donny Deutsch on May 4.

“3.9 jobs, if he does the North Korea thing, ISIS. This man, unless there’s some real serious stuff in these indictments is gonna get reelected in a landslide,” Deutsch said following Sara Eisen’s update on April 2018 unemployment.

The CNBC correspondent and co-anchor Eisen told MSNBC about the “big headline 3.9 percent” unemployment, which is the lowest rate since December 2000. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also announced that 164,000 jobs had been added in April. They included a 32,000 job upward revision to the March numbers, and a downward revision of 2,000 to February’s data, for an added 30,000 total jobs. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1