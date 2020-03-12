MSNBC selectively edits Biden’s expletive and threat from his unhinged interaction with voter on guns

Progressive cable news channel MSNBC broadcasted a selectively edited video of the unhinged interaction between Joe Biden and a voter demanding answers on gun rights.

GOP National Spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington criticized the news channel in a tweet accusing the network of manipulating the video.

"MSNBC's take on Joe Biden attacking a union worker in Michigan, calling him 'full of sh*t', a 'horse's ass,' and threatening to slap the worker? Just Joe 'mixing it up' They also selectively edited the video to leave out the insults and the threat," Harrington tweeted.

