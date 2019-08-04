MSNBC Segment: Most Americans Oppose Far-Left Democratic Policy Proposals (VIDEO)

An MSNBC segment from after Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate highlighted how most Americans oppose far-left Democratic policy proposals, ranging from eliminating private health insurance to decriminalizing border crossings.

MSNBC reporter Steve Kornacki pointed to polling numbers showing the divide between Democratic voters and the broader electorate.

On the issue of Medicare for All without private health insurance, Democratic voters support it by a 2-1 margin whereas a majority of all Americans oppose it. Democrats are split on the question of decriminalizing border crossings, while almost two-thirds of the electorate opposes decriminalization.