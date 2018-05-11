Politics TV
MSNBC Says Trump Greeting Hostages Was A ‘Staged Production’ (VIDEO)
MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson praised President Donald Trump on Thursday for securing the release of three hostages held by North Korea, but she also seemed to knock him for making it a “staged production” of their arrival in Washington, DC.
Jackson called the release a “special moment” and a “moment of intense anticipation,” but noted that it was “carefully choreographed.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
MSNBC's Hallie Jackson praised President Donald Trump on Thursday for securing the release of three hostages held by North Korea, but she also seemed to knock him for making it a "staged production" o
The Daily Caller