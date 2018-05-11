True Pundit

MSNBC Says Trump Greeting Hostages Was A ‘Staged Production’ (VIDEO)

Posted on
MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson praised President Donald Trump on Thursday for securing the release of three hostages held by North Korea, but she also seemed to knock him for making it a “staged production” of their arrival in Washington, DC.

Jackson called the release a “special moment” and a “moment of intense anticipation,” but noted that it was “carefully choreographed.” – READ MORE

