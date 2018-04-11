MSNBC ‘Republican’ Proclaims Founding Fathers Applauding Cohen Raid from Heaven (VIDEO)

The faux Republicans hired by MSNBC are known for their wild use of hyperbole during their anti-Trump screeds. But political analyst Steve Schmidt set a high bar for himself during Monday’s 11th Hour when he went on a loud tirade slamming the President for how he responded to the news his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen was raided by the FBI.And he was so happy about the raid, he claimed: “you can hear the faint applause from heaven of this country’s founding fathers.”

Fellow faux Republican Nicolle Wallace was filling in for disgraced anchor Brian Williams when she let Schmidt loose to unleash his smears. “Welcome back. Joining the conversation is Steve Schmidt, a veteran Republican strategist, and an MSNBC political analyst. Steve, go,” she exclaimed.

“Well, I thought what we saw today was extremely disturbing, Nicolle,” Schmidt began as he mocked Trump for having his arms crossed and for looking like a “dime store Mussolini.” “That the leader and the country are synonymous,” he continued, taking issue with Trump’s description of the raid as an attack on America. “And that just goes to show the degree to which Donald Trump doesn’t understand the United States of America.” – READ MORE

