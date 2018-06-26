True Pundit

Politics

MSNBC reporter reminds viewers that immigrant deaths ‘skyrocketed’ under Bill Clinton yet nobody ever called him Hitler over it

Posted on by
Share:

MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff, while live-tweeting his Dateline story on immigration last night, let loose with this zinger out of nowhere on Bill Clinton where he criticized the former president’s tough immigration policies which led to death rates that “skyrocketed”:

Weird. Bill Clinton’s policies were killing illegal immigrants yet we don’t remember anyone calling the president “Hitler” back then. Why could that be? – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Weird. MSNBC reporter reminds viewers that immigrant deaths 'skyrocketed' under Bill Clinton yet nobody ever called him Hitler over it
Weird. MSNBC reporter reminds viewers that immigrant deaths 'skyrocketed' under Bill Clinton yet nobody ever called him Hitler over it

Can't stop, won't stop with the Hitler comparisons.

twitchy.com twitchy.com

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: