MSNBC reporter reminds viewers that immigrant deaths ‘skyrocketed’ under Bill Clinton yet nobody ever called him Hitler over it

MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff, while live-tweeting his Dateline story on immigration last night, let loose with this zinger out of nowhere on Bill Clinton where he criticized the former president’s tough immigration policies which led to death rates that “skyrocketed”:

Donald Trump is hardly the first president to try deterrence as a border strategy. Bill Clinton tried it in the 1990's — it stopped the flow of migrants — but it also had tragic consequences. Death rates skyrocketed.#Dateline — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) June 24, 2018

Weird. Bill Clinton’s policies were killing illegal immigrants yet we don’t remember anyone calling the president “Hitler” back then. Why could that be? – READ MORE

